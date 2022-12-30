Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Stock trading around $1.23 per share: What’s Next?

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: EIGR] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Announces Leadership Change.

President and CEO David A. Cory resigns from the company effective immediately.

A sum of 2561592 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 837.59K shares. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $1.30 and dropped to a low of $1.18 until finishing in the latest session at $1.23.

The one-year EIGR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.63. The average equity rating for EIGR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIGR shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on EIGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

EIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.36. With this latest performance, EIGR shares dropped by -71.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.38 for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5105, while it was recorded at 1.1500 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4836 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -633.66 and a Gross Margin at +87.28. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.09.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [EIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 70.70% of EIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIGR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 8,074,297, which is approximately 5.195% of the company’s market cap and around 5.26% of the total institutional ownership; 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,329,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.33 million in EIGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.37 million in EIGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.764% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:EIGR] by around 2,965,171 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,174,077 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 25,455,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,594,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIGR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,101,881 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 399,339 shares during the same period.