Deutsche Bank slashes price target on General Mills Inc. [GIS] – find out why.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] loss -0.45% on the last trading session, reaching $84.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Valerie Jarrett to Share Remarks at General Mills and UNCF’s 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The hybrid event will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King while raising funds for under-represented students in the Twin Cities.

General Mills and UNCF’s 33rd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Breakfast will return in-person for the first time since 2020 with a corresponding virtual program. Former senior advisor to U.S. President Barack Obama, businesswoman and best-selling author Valerie Jarrett will share keynote remarks followed by a moderated conversation. The hybrid event will be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on Jan. 16, 2023, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. CST. Tickets are available at MLKBreakfast.com.

General Mills Inc. represents 595.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.61 billion with the latest information. GIS stock price has been found in the range of $84.24 to $85.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2473095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Mills Inc. [GIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $81.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for General Mills Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GIS stock. On October 01, 2021, analysts increased their price target for GIS shares from 63 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 42.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for GIS stock

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.15. With this latest performance, GIS shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.38, while it was recorded at 85.13 for the last single week of trading, and 75.25 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.73 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.48.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 5.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Mills Inc. [GIS]

There are presently around $37,987 million, or 78.10% of GIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,625,506, which is approximately 0.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,377,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.34 billion in GIS stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.12 billion in GIS stock with ownership of nearly -3.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Mills Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS] by around 22,295,007 shares. Additionally, 672 investors decreased positions by around 27,403,584 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 400,488,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 450,186,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GIS stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,632,170 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,929,801 shares during the same period.