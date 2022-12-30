Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] fell -30.68% so far this year. What now?

Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE: DBI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.14% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Designer Brands Acquires Topo Athletic, Accelerating Owned Brands in Leading Shoe Sales Category.

Latest Portfolio Addition Reinforces Successful Brand-Building Strategy.

Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the “Company” and “Designer Brands”), one of the world’s largest designers, producers and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced the acquisition of Topo Athletic (“Topo”). The transaction expands the Company’s reach into the critical performance athletic and outdoor footwear categories. Topo’s founder and CEO, Tony Post, will remain with the Company as CEO of Topo, and report to Bill Jordan, president of Designer Brands.

Over the last 12 months, DBI stock dropped by -32.35%. The one-year Designer Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.33. The average equity rating for DBI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $617.89 million, with 64.25 million shares outstanding and 47.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, DBI stock reached a trading volume of 2213458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBI shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Designer Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Designer Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on DBI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Designer Brands Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

DBI Stock Performance Analysis:

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, DBI shares dropped by -37.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.29 for Designer Brands Inc. [DBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.10, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Designer Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.30 and a Gross Margin at +33.43. Designer Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.74.

Designer Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

DBI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Designer Brands Inc. go to 14.68%.

Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $515 million, or 95.20% of DBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,249,909, which is approximately -9.233% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,391,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.95 million in DBI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $22.88 million in DBI stock with ownership of nearly -7.857% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Designer Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Designer Brands Inc. [NYSE:DBI] by around 4,365,080 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 11,695,446 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 36,178,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,238,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBI stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,645 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,300,916 shares during the same period.