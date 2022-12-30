Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] Is Currently 4.11 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DRMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.11% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.82%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Dermata Announces Topline Results from DMT310 Phase 2 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Rosacea.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

– Data supportive of DMT310 as a treatment for inflammatory skin diseases, but rosacea study did not meet primary endpoints -.

– DMT310 produced no serious adverse events related to treatment -.

Over the last 12 months, DRMA stock dropped by -87.88%. The one-year Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 96.67. The average equity rating for DRMA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.42 million, with 12.28 million shares outstanding and 8.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 779.27K shares, DRMA stock reached a trading volume of 2374815 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

DRMA Stock Performance Analysis:

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.82. With this latest performance, DRMA shares dropped by -68.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.05 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4969, while it was recorded at 0.1887 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7093 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dermata Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -129.24.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of DRMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 70,808, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,666 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5000.0 in DRMA stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $5000.0 in DRMA stock with ownership of nearly 121.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DRMA] by around 121,359 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 778,076 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 702,203 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRMA stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,373 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 778,054 shares during the same period.