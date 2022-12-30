BTIG Research lifts Euronav NV [EURN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Euronav NV [NYSE: EURN] closed the trading session at $16.78 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.51, while the highest price level was $17.00. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Senior Executives of LNG, LPG, Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude & Product Tanker Shipping Companies Presenting at Capital Link’s 14th Annual Shipping & Marine Services Forum On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 116 Pall Mall, London, UK.

This event aims to provide investors with a comprehensive review and current outlook of the various shipping markets and in addition, cover topics of critical interest to industry participants, financiers and investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 88.75 percent and weekly performance of -4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 40.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, EURN reached to a volume of 2368864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Euronav NV [EURN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EURN shares is $22.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EURN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Euronav NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $14 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Euronav NV stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on EURN stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EURN shares from 13 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Euronav NV is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for EURN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74.

EURN stock trade performance evaluation

Euronav NV [EURN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.50. With this latest performance, EURN shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EURN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Euronav NV [EURN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.61, while it was recorded at 17.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.83 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Euronav NV [EURN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EURN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Euronav NV go to -13.00%.

Euronav NV [EURN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $936 million, or 29.93% of EURN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EURN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 9,658,927, which is approximately 1.748% of the company’s market cap and around 56.43% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,451,561 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.48 million in EURN stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $82.96 million in EURN stock with ownership of nearly 299.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

63 institutional holders increased their position in Euronav NV [NYSE:EURN] by around 23,644,623 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 10,783,480 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,337,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,765,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EURN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,332,299 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,977,331 shares during the same period.