AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] Is Currently 0.80 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ: AZN] traded at a high on 12/29/22, posting a 0.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $68.10. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Prenetics Acquires ACT Genomics, Creating a Leader in Comprehensive Cancer Genetics and Precision Oncology.

Acquisition to bring germline and somatic testing, cell-free DNA-based (liquid biopsy), and tissue-genomic profiling onto a single platform.

Cancer genomics testing is now standard practice for cancer care and has shown to be highly successful such as Foundation One (acquired by Roche), Grail (acquired by Illumina), Exact Sciences, Guardant Health and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2578946 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AstraZeneca PLC stands at 0.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.20%.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $212.06 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 2.99 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.29M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 2578946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $75.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AstraZeneca PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for AstraZeneca PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on AZN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AstraZeneca PLC is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 61.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has AZN stock performed recently?

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.29. With this latest performance, AZN shares gained by 3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.31, while it was recorded at 67.93 for the last single week of trading, and 63.93 for the last 200 days.

AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AstraZeneca PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AstraZeneca PLC go to 15.30%.

Insider trade positions for AstraZeneca PLC [AZN]

There are presently around $35,643 million, or 17.90% of AZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 75,385,016, which is approximately -12.261% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 52,246,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in AZN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $3.11 billion in AZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AstraZeneca PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 464 institutional holders increased their position in AstraZeneca PLC [NASDAQ:AZN] by around 42,821,647 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 51,551,526 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 429,013,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 523,386,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZN stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,332,316 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 9,798,679 shares during the same period.