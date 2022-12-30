AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $15

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTS] gained 15.16% on the last trading session, reaching $4.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that AST SpaceMobile and NASA Sign Joint Agreement to Improve Spaceflight Safety.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Space Act Agreement formalizes existing cooperation to protect assets in low Earth orbit.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced that its subsidiary, AST & Science, LLC, and NASA recently signed an agreement to formalize both organizations’ dedication to maintaining and improving safety in the shared environment of space.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. represents 200.01 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $826.73 million with the latest information. ASTS stock price has been found in the range of $3.76 to $4.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, ASTS reached a trading volume of 2466201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASTS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for AST SpaceMobile Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ASTS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AST SpaceMobile Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for ASTS stock

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.85. With this latest performance, ASTS shares dropped by -31.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -699.28 and a Gross Margin at -223.06. AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

AST SpaceMobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at AST SpaceMobile Inc. [ASTS]

There are presently around $50 million, or 16.80% of ASTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,056,832, which is approximately 10.986% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 1,768,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.66 million in ASTS stocks shares; and BROAD RUN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.09 million in ASTS stock with ownership of nearly -3.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AST SpaceMobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in AST SpaceMobile Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTS] by around 2,074,136 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,631,784 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 6,872,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,578,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,753 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,142,186 shares during the same period.