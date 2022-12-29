why Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $172.90

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -1.58% on the last trading session, reaching $161.19 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Chicony Power and TI join forces to bring GaN technology to next-generation energy-efficient laptop power adapter.

Chicony Power achieved high power density and up to 94% efficiency in their latest laptop power adapter design backed by TI’s dual-chip GaN active clamp flyback solution.

Texas Instruments (TI) (NASDAQ: TXN), a leader in high-voltage semiconductor solutions, today announced that Chicony Power designed in TI’s integrated gallium nitride (GaN) technology to power its latest 65-W laptop power adapter, Le Petit. Leveraging TI’s half-bridge GaN FET with integrated gate driver, LMG2610, Chicony Power and TI collaborated on a design to reduce the size of Chicony’s power adapter by 50% and increase efficiency up to 94%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated represents 913.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $146.58 billion with the latest information. TXN stock price has been found in the range of $160.83 to $165.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 2988427 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $172.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 86.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.82, while it was recorded at 164.56 for the last single week of trading, and 168.52 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $123,955 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,221,995, which is approximately 0.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,190,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.12 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.07 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 0.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 35,571,832 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 41,586,206 shares, while 310 investors held positions by with 691,841,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 768,999,411 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,432,525 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 1,920,378 shares during the same period.