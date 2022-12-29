why Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.92

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.46 during the day while it closed the day at $13.04. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update and Revises its Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Outlook.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today provided an update on recent operating trends.

Please visit https://investor.pebblebrookhotels.com/investor-presentations-1 to view the updated presentation the Company issued on its website with additional details on the current operating trends.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock has also loss -9.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEB stock has declined by -15.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.82% and lost -41.71% year-on date.

The market cap for PEB stock reached $1.66 billion, with 130.91 million shares outstanding and 129.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 2859781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.76.

PEB stock trade performance evaluation

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.63. With this latest performance, PEB shares dropped by -18.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 18.84 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,897 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,531,929, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,089,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.88 million in PEB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $103.19 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly -0.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 16,235,473 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 14,388,154 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 114,869,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,493,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,470,708 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,058,781 shares during the same period.