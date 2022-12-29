why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.52

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] loss -2.11% or -0.42 points to close at $19.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3164144 shares. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Livent Announces Date of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. E.T.

Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com.

It opened the trading session at $19.85, the shares rose to $20.06 and dropped to $19.36, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LTHM points out that the company has recorded -14.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, LTHM reached to a volume of 3164144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $33.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LTHM in the course of the last twelve months was 152.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for LTHM stock

Livent Corporation [LTHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.58. With this latest performance, LTHM shares dropped by -25.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.31 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.31, while it was recorded at 20.35 for the last single week of trading, and 26.97 for the last 200 days.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Livent Corporation [LTHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.94 and a Gross Margin at +26.52. Livent Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.05.

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Livent Corporation [LTHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Livent Corporation [LTHM]

There are presently around $3,228 million, or 96.10% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,159,121, which is approximately 8.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,659,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.74 million in LTHM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $179.4 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly 6.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Livent Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 21,764,931 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 14,898,117 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 128,701,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,364,246 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,999,936 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 1,434,095 shares during the same period.