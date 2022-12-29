why Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.64

Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE: MNRL] slipped around -0.52 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $32.50 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Brigham Minerals, Inc. Stockholders Approve Merger with Sitio Royalties Corp.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (“Brigham” or the “Company”) today announced the stockholders of the Company voted in favor of all proposals necessary for the closing of the previously announced merger (the “Merger”) between Brigham and Sitio Royalties Corp. (“Sitio”). The Merger is anticipated to close on December 29, 2022.

At the special meeting of Brigham stockholders held today, more than 81.2% of the shares of Brigham common stock were represented, and more than 99.7% of the votes cast were in favor of the Merger.

Brigham Minerals Inc. stock is now 65.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNRL Stock saw the intraday high of $33.50 and lowest of $32.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.79, which means current price is +58.30% above from all time high which was touched on 12/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 442.64K shares, MNRL reached a trading volume of 3018292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNRL shares is $36.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNRL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brigham Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Brigham Minerals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MNRL stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MNRL shares from 22 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brigham Minerals Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNRL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNRL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

How has MNRL stock performed recently?

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, MNRL shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNRL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.19, while it was recorded at 32.96 for the last single week of trading, and 28.52 for the last 200 days.

Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.30 and a Gross Margin at +67.24. Brigham Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.70.

Brigham Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNRL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brigham Minerals Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Brigham Minerals Inc. [MNRL]

There are presently around $1,507 million, or 82.30% of MNRL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNRL stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,848,621, which is approximately 0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,981,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $161.91 million in MNRL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $123.78 million in MNRL stock with ownership of nearly 3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brigham Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Brigham Minerals Inc. [NYSE:MNRL] by around 3,452,997 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 4,411,293 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 38,492,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,357,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNRL stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,552 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,500,594 shares during the same period.