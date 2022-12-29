Wall Street Analyst Resumed ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] loss -0.42% on the last trading session, reaching $28.43 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2022 that ZoomInfo Sets Company Record with 29 Top Product Ratings on G2 Winter Grids.

Industry Grids Use Customer Satisfaction and Market Presence to Evaluate Software Products.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has earned 29 No. 1 rankings across 87 grids in the G2 Winter 2023 Grid® Reports, setting a company record for top rankings and expanding its leadership in Enterprise categories.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. represents 401.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.54 billion with the latest information. ZI stock price has been found in the range of $28.1035 to $28.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 3248092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $45.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 82 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZI stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, ZI shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.51, while it was recorded at 28.81 for the last single week of trading, and 41.58 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.53 and a Gross Margin at +79.27. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 30.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $9,787 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 38,021,415, which is approximately -8.758% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,188,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.41 million in ZI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $696.71 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 50,583,357 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 75,414,986 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 218,243,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,242,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,514,348 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,279 shares during the same period.