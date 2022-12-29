Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sitio Royalties Corp. [NYSE: STR] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $28.76 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Sitio Royalties Reports Third Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Results.

Record High Average Daily Production Volume of 17,990 Boe/d; Pro Forma Average Daily Production Volume of 18,571 Boe/d, Including Momentum Minerals Volumes for the Entire Third Quarter 2022.

Declared $0.72 Dividend Per Share of Class a Common Stock, a Sequential Increase of $0.01 Per Share Despite a Decrease of 14% in Realized Unhedged Commodity Prices.

Sitio Royalties Corp. represents 12.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.32 billion with the latest information. STR stock price has been found in the range of $28.24 to $29.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 394.60K shares, STR reached a trading volume of 3216403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STR shares is $35.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sitio Royalties Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sitio Royalties Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for STR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for STR stock

Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, STR shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.79, while it was recorded at 29.14 for the last single week of trading, and 27.40 for the last 200 days.

Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.88 and a Gross Margin at +73.68. Sitio Royalties Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Sitio Royalties Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sitio Royalties Corp. go to -6.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sitio Royalties Corp. [STR]

There are presently around $1,665 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STR stocks are: KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 36,495,520, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.46% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 12,935,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $372.01 million in STR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $36.36 million in STR stock with ownership of nearly 4.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

59 institutional holders increased their position in Sitio Royalties Corp. [NYSE:STR] by around 14,361,926 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,066,021 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 42,470,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,898,308 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,400,696 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 603,866 shares during the same period.