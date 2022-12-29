Wall Street Analyst Initiated Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Minerva Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ: UTRS] closed the trading session at $0.27 on 12/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2411, while the highest price level was $0.4078. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Minerva Surgical Announces Retirement of CEO David Clapper and Appointment of Todd Usen as Company President and CEO.

“On behalf of the Board, the management team, and Minerva Surgical’s employees, we want to thank Dave for his leadership and impact over the last eleven years, building a leading business in women’s health,” said Ross Jaffe, M.D, Minerva Surgical’s Chairman of the Board. “We appreciate Dave securing our latest financing as well as assisting in the search to find a strong successor, both of which ensure that Minerva Surgical is well-positioned going forward.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.75 percent and weekly performance of 51.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 240.50K shares, UTRS reached to a volume of 27782964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UTRS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UTRS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Minerva Surgical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Minerva Surgical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on UTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Minerva Surgical Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

UTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.69. With this latest performance, UTRS shares gained by 46.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2581, while it was recorded at 0.1873 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9177 for the last 200 days.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.23. Minerva Surgical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.20.

Minerva Surgical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Minerva Surgical Inc. [UTRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 74.70% of UTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UTRS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,001,937, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,215,667 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in UTRS stocks shares; and NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, currently with $0.5 million in UTRS stock with ownership of nearly -9.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Minerva Surgical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Minerva Surgical Inc. [NASDAQ:UTRS] by around 430,457 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,065,457 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 17,819,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,315,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UTRS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,242 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 245,530 shares during the same period.