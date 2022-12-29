Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JNCE] traded at a high on 12/28/22, posting a 33.79 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.99. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Gilead to Acquire All Remaining Rights to Potential First-in-Class Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

— Agreement Covers Buyout of Remaining Financial Obligations for Anti-CCR8 Antibody in Development as a Potential Treatment for Solid Tumors –.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE) amended their existing license agreement for GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), enabling Gilead to buy out remaining contingent payments potentially due under the license agreement executed in August 2020. As part of the transaction, certain operational obligations of the parties related to GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, set forth in the license agreement have also been terminated. Gilead will acquire certain related intellectual property, including all outstanding rights of Jounce to GS-1811, pursuant to the transaction agreement. GS-1811, a potentially first-in-class immunotherapy, is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment and is currently in Phase 1 clinical development as a possible treatment for patients with solid tumors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37367452 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at 20.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.85%.

The market cap for JNCE stock reached $52.82 million, with 51.69 million shares outstanding and 41.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 635.02K shares, JNCE reached a trading volume of 37367452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JNCE shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JNCE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Outperform rating on JNCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has JNCE stock performed recently?

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, JNCE shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JNCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2566, while it was recorded at 0.8131 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5189 for the last 200 days.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.41 and a Gross Margin at +89.49. Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -337.73.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.57.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Insider trade positions for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [JNCE]

There are presently around $41 million, or 82.50% of JNCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JNCE stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 5,106,341, which is approximately 17.16% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 4,259,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.2 million in JNCE stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $4.04 million in JNCE stock with ownership of nearly 3.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JNCE] by around 5,080,426 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,261,779 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 31,409,903 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,752,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JNCE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,441,358 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,930,391 shares during the same period.