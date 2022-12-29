Vistra Corp. [VST] stock Reiterated by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $23

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.13% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.67%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that TXU Energy Donates $150,000 to Fight Hunger, Make the Season Bright for Texans.

In the spirit of the holiday season, TXU Energy is providing a little extra winter warmth to our neighbors by donating $100,000 to fight hunger and $50,000 to support community initiatives with non-profit partners across Texas.

“Our food banks and social service agencies provide vital assistance to so many Texas families, and this year, the need is particularly great,” said Scott Hudson, president of TXU Energy. “This holiday season, we welcome the opportunity to ensure food is on the table and basic needs are met in the communities we serve. At TXU Energy, being part of the solution is written in our corporate DNA and integral to who we are as Texans.”.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 7.30%. The one-year Vistra Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.29. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.29 billion, with 413.76 million shares outstanding and 396.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 5352705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $31.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.37, while it was recorded at 23.79 for the last single week of trading, and 23.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Vistra Corp. [VST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,787 million, or 99.73% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,243,621, which is approximately -5.983% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,880,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.33 million in VST stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $600.96 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 24,177,615 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 39,897,066 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 307,307,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 371,381,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,795,644 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,120,243 shares during the same period.