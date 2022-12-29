Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain 66.89% so far this year. What now?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] slipped around -1.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $125.35 at the close of the session, down -0.84%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 26, 2023.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

Valero Energy Corporation stock is now 66.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLO Stock saw the intraday high of $126.70 and lowest of $123.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 146.80, which means current price is +67.05% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, VLO reached a trading volume of 3830991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $144.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has VLO stock performed recently?

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, VLO shares dropped by -7.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.76, while it was recorded at 123.69 for the last single week of trading, and 116.29 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.00 and a Gross Margin at +2.83. Valero Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $39,127 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,538,120, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,220,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.41 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.59 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valero Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 613 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 19,224,604 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 24,822,846 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 268,096,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,143,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,908,115 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,155,563 shares during the same period.