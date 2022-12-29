Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain 34.04% so far this year. What now?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] loss -2.77% on the last trading session, reaching $38.27 price per share at the time. The company report on December 23, 2022 that TotalEnergies Commences Proceedings Regarding Fort Hills Right of First Refusal.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information as defined in the Securities Act (Ontario). Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or achieved. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Teck’s expectations regarding closing of the proposed sale of its interest in the Fort Hills Limited Partnership and related assets.

Teck Resources Limited represents 522.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.43 billion with the latest information. TECK stock price has been found in the range of $37.915 to $39.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 2797159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 41 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.97, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.21 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -5.12%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $11,054 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 26,715,331, which is approximately 15.892% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,766,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $756.45 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $597.1 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 33,647,683 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 37,348,085 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 217,839,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,835,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,652,794 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,842,685 shares during the same period.