Synchrony Financial [SYF] moved down -1.41: Why It’s Important

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] price plunged by -1.41 percent to reach at -$0.46. The company report on December 20, 2022 that A New Study by Pets Best Demonstrates How Life with Pets has Changed Since the Pandemic.

The Pets Best Pet Parenthood Today study highlights the emotional benefits, financial considerations, and generational attitudes felt by today’s pet parents.

Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC, a Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) health and wellness solution and leading U.S. pet health insurance provider, unveiled the results of a new study: “Pet Parenthood Today.” More than 1,400 pet owners were surveyed to better understand the impact pets have on their personal and professional life. With pet ownership at an all-time high, the research reveals findings around the health benefits, financial considerations, and generational behaviors that come with owning a pet.

A sum of 2932884 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.56M shares. Synchrony Financial shares reached a high of $32.69 and dropped to a low of $31.955 until finishing in the latest session at $32.10.

The one-year SYF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.99. The average equity rating for SYF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $40.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $31 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on SYF stock. On July 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 45 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.23.

SYF Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchrony Financial [SYF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, SYF shares dropped by -11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.12 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.95, while it was recorded at 32.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchrony Financial Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

SYF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,151 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,365,694, which is approximately -2.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 45,090,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.35 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -3.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 20,013,901 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 39,797,971 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 381,030,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,842,033 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,383,561 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 7,239,784 shares during the same period.