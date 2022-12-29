Susquehanna lifts Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a low on 12/28/22, posting a -2.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $14.85. The company report on December 8, 2022 that HERTZ NAMES WAYNE DAVIS AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced today that veteran marketing and sales executive Wayne Davis will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective January 3, 2023. In this role, Davis will be responsible for leading the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands and shaping the company’s marketing strategy to drive effective brand reach and customer engagement. Laura C. Smith, who has led marketing for the last two years, will continue in her role as Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Customer Experience.

Davis joins Hertz with more than 20 years of marketing, sales, and business development experience across multiple industries. For the last four years, he has led the mass premium Café brand for GE Appliances, a Haier Company. Under his leadership, Café has more than tripled in size and is one of the fastest growing brands in the appliance industry.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3791026 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.28%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $4.79 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 330.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.14M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 3791026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $25.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on HTZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 1.76.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.40. With this latest performance, HTZ shares dropped by -11.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.89, while it was recorded at 15.00 for the last single week of trading, and 18.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.18 and a Gross Margin at +37.34. Hertz Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.00.

There are presently around $4,960 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTZ stocks are: KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 181,455,469, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,432,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.02 million in HTZ stocks shares; and OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $155.46 million in HTZ stock with ownership of nearly -9.74% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HTZ] by around 22,357,471 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 43,881,830 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 267,754,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,993,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTZ stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,219,310 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 13,820,202 shares during the same period.