SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell -73.80% so far this year. What now?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $13.33 during the day while it closed the day at $13.23. The company report on December 6, 2022 that SentinelOne Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 106% year-over-yearARR up 106% year-over-year.

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE: S) today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended October 31, 2022.

SentinelOne Inc. stock has also loss -3.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, S stock has declined by -50.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.33% and lost -73.80% year-on date.

The market cap for S stock reached $3.79 billion, with 280.63 million shares outstanding and 210.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.93M shares, S reached a trading volume of 2579413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $24.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $28 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Redburn analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45.

S stock trade performance evaluation

SentinelOne Inc. [S] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.22. With this latest performance, S shares dropped by -17.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 13.33 for the last single week of trading, and 25.32 for the last 200 days.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SentinelOne Inc. [S] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for S. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SentinelOne Inc. go to -5.44%.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,575 million, or 92.70% of S stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,646,230, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 19,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.37 million in S stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $232.65 million in S stock with ownership of nearly 4.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 29,119,508 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 30,696,881 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 134,811,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,627,880 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,760,064 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,737,418 shares during the same period.