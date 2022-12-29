PPL Corporation [PPL] is -2.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] price plunged by -0.84 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on December 22, 2022 that PPL and its foundations empower communities through annual contributions of more than $16 million.

Record-setting fall charitable giving campaigns raise more than $8 million.

Together, PPL, its foundations and its employees have made a significant impact on the communities we serve, contributing more than $16 million to support local organizations through annual grant and charitable giving programs in Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

A sum of 4268135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.76M shares. PPL Corporation shares reached a high of $29.92 and dropped to a low of $29.40 until finishing in the latest session at $29.44.

The one-year PPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.68. The average equity rating for PPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

PPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, PPL shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.49 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.93, while it was recorded at 29.45 for the last single week of trading, and 28.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PPL Corporation Fundamentals:

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.47%.

PPL Corporation [PPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,442 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,472,081, which is approximately 3.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,628,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.31 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 1.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 47,875,548 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 38,226,658 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 438,437,461 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 524,539,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,257,159 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,103,964 shares during the same period.