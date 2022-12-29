PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] stock Initiated by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $10

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ: PDSB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.78% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.33%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that PDS Biotech Reports Median Overall Survival (OS) of 21 Months in Advanced, Refractory Cancer Patients Having Few Remaining Treatment Options and with Reported Historical Survival of 3-4 months.

Median OS of 21 months in 29 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) refractory HPV16-positive cancer patients in National Cancer Institute-led Phase 2 clinical trial of PDS0101 triple combination.

Over the last 12 months, PDSB stock rose by 46.91%. The one-year PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.67. The average equity rating for PDSB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $331.06 million, with 28.46 million shares outstanding and 24.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 855.64K shares, PDSB stock reached a trading volume of 2784244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDSB shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDSB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for PDS Biotechnology Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PDSB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PDS Biotechnology Corporation is set at 0.90 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

PDSB Stock Performance Analysis:

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.33. With this latest performance, PDSB shares gained by 32.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 201.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDSB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 10.12 for the last single week of trading, and 5.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PDS Biotechnology Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.50.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation [PDSB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59 million, or 18.90% of PDSB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PDSB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,148,078, which is approximately 4.954% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; LPL FINANCIAL LLC, holding 493,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.62 million in PDSB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.37 million in PDSB stock with ownership of nearly -0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PDS Biotechnology Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in PDS Biotechnology Corporation [NASDAQ:PDSB] by around 747,479 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 854,028 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,588,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,189,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDSB stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 232,044 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 335,329 shares during the same period.