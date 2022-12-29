Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.70 billion, down -30.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] price plunged by -5.76 percent to reach at -$0.96. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Nordstrom Rack to Open New Location in Aurora, Colorado.

Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced plans to open a new Nordstrom Rack in Aurora, Colorado.

“We look forward to opening this new Nordstrom Rack location in Aurora, strengthening our network of stores and introducing new customers to Nordstrom Rack’s unique product offering,” said Carl Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Nordstrom Rack Stores. “In addition to shopping the brands they love at a great price, our customers in Aurora can take full advantage of this convenient new location to pick-up online orders and make returns.”.

A sum of 5706361 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. Nordstrom Inc. shares reached a high of $16.70 and dropped to a low of $15.525 until finishing in the latest session at $15.71.

The one-year JWN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.62. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $21.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on JWN stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JWN shares from 27 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.67. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -23.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.34 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.36, while it was recorded at 16.52 for the last single week of trading, and 22.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 22.39%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,443 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,459,699, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,498,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.23 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $87.64 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,897,319 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 21,265,301 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 53,666,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,828,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,309,635 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,644 shares during the same period.