Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] Revenue clocked in at $30.46 billion, up 0.78% YTD: What’s Next?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $67.83 during the day while it closed the day at $66.83. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Mondelēz International Announces Agreement to Sell Its Developed Market Gum Business to Perfetti Van Melle.

Advances strategy to accelerate growth and focus portfolio on attractive chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks categories.

Retains emerging market gum business across Latin America and Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Mondelez International Inc. stock has also gained 1.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MDLZ stock has inclined by 14.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.70% and gained 0.78% year-on date.

The market cap for MDLZ stock reached $90.76 billion, with 1.37 billion shares outstanding and 1.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.74M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 3483699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $72.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on MDLZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 86.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MDLZ stock trade performance evaluation

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 1.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.53, while it was recorded at 67.01 for the last single week of trading, and 62.72 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.10. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.37.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 5.09%.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $70,780 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,438,592, which is approximately 2.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,834,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.4 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.05 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 801 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 53,501,145 shares. Additionally, 755 investors decreased positions by around 58,553,492 shares, while 315 investors held positions by with 947,046,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,059,100,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,291,452 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 6,498,833 shares during the same period.