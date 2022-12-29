Market cap of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] reaches 988.70M – now what?

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ: NYMT] loss -5.17% or -0.14 points to close at $2.57 with a heavy trading volume of 4292931 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that New York Mortgage Trust Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.10 Per Share, and Preferred Stock Dividends.

In addition, the Board declared cash dividends on the Company’s 8.000% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series D Preferred Stock”), 7.875% Series E Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series E Preferred Stock”), 6.875% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”) and 7.000% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”) as stated below.

It opened the trading session at $2.70, the shares rose to $2.71 and dropped to $2.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NYMT points out that the company has recorded -5.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -24.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, NYMT reached to a volume of 4292931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYMT shares is $3.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on NYMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for NYMT stock

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.54. With this latest performance, NYMT shares dropped by -5.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.52 for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +96.42 and a Gross Margin at +77.37. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +78.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 6.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYMT]

There are presently around $519 million, or 55.20% of NYMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYMT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 65,671,200, which is approximately -2.203% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,414,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.89 million in NYMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $37.72 million in NYMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. [NASDAQ:NYMT] by around 5,982,811 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 12,678,529 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 183,101,611 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 201,762,951 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYMT stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 515,077 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 838,607 shares during the same period.