Market cap of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] reaches 226.68M – now what?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.59%. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Karyopharm Announces Presentation of Updated Phase 1 Selinexor Data in Patients with Treatment-Naïve Myelofibrosis at ASH 2022.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

– A 92% SVR35 and a 67% TSS50 were Observed in the Efficacy Evaluable Patients at Week 24 –.

– 57% of Transfusion Independent Patients Achieved Hemoglobin Stabilization –.

Over the last 12 months, KPTI stock dropped by -61.19%. The one-year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.39. The average equity rating for KPTI stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $226.68 million, with 80.21 million shares outstanding and 74.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, KPTI stock reached a trading volume of 3239608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $27 to $10, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on KPTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.59. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -45.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.72 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.33 and a Gross Margin at +98.00. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179 million, or 88.20% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,010,339, which is approximately -13.044% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,912,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.13 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $15.01 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 9,318,351 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 13,974,275 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 43,731,574 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,024,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,548,200 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 6,843,317 shares during the same period.