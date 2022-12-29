Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] Is Currently -3.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] traded at a low on 12/28/22, posting a -3.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.17. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Luokung Launches “Carbon Peaking and Carbon Neutrality” Data Service with More than US$70 Million in Forecasted Revenue.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) in China, today announced that its operating affiliate, Luokung Remote Sensing Technology Co., Ltd. (“Luokung Remote Sensing”) has signed agreements with the government of PingYuan county, MeiZhou city in Guangdong province to provide carbon sink project development and carbon emission and carbon neutrality data services covering the entire county, including but not limited to the fields of forestry, agriculture, grasslands, wetlands, clean energy and industry. Luokung’s carbon peaking and carbon neutrality (“dual carbon”) data service model, which includes the PingYuan project, has been replicated in several counties across the country. Forecasting based on existing contracts, we project that over 10 million tons of carbon assets will be traded on the market in the next five years, with revenue of more than US$70 million for the company.

Facilitated by the multi-source heterogeneous spatial-temporal big data processing capabilities, intelligent real-time remote sensing service technology and advanced self-developed algorithms integrating with dynamic remote sensing data, Luokung has formed its “dual carbon” data service platform with coverage of multi-fields, multi-timelines and multi-space lines, enabling local governments to establish cost-efficient, accurate and effective systems for carbon sink accounting, carbon emission monitoring and natural resources investigation and monitoring, enabling the Company to participate in the carbon assets trading market under the VCS/CCER protocols. The Company expects its new product to meet the needs of local governments to achieve positive outcomes for natural resource conservation and economic development.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8871680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Luokung Technology Corp. stands at 13.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.23%.

The market cap for LKCO stock reached $66.38 million, with 362.67 million shares outstanding and 360.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 8871680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has LKCO stock performed recently?

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.44. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.07 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1751, while it was recorded at 0.1712 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3184 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.86 and a Gross Margin at +5.60. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.50% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,980,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 999,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in LKCO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $35000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 358,611 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 208,434 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,114,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,681,214 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 237,476 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 96,927 shares during the same period.