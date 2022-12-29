Infosys Limited [INFY] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $20

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $18.03 price per share at the time. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Infosys and WSJ Intelligence Report: Despite economic downturn, employees still hold power in workplace.

The report delivers insight into the future of work and what employers need to know in 2023.

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and WSJ Intelligence, a leading analytics platform that provides timely, custom research and insights for brands, today released a new report — ‘The New Workplace’ — uncovering the biggest trends and priorities that will drive the workplace in 2023 and beyond. The report reveals tangible gains made in productivity, improved employee experiences from hybrid work, and the need for a purpose-driven approach to recruiting, company culture, and business strategy.

Infosys Limited represents 4.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $77.51 billion with the latest information. INFY stock price has been found in the range of $17.835 to $18.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.26M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 4943156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $20.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 92.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for INFY stock

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -9.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.01 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 18.03 for the last single week of trading, and 19.46 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Infosys Limited [INFY]

There are presently around $9,688 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 77,701,774, which is approximately 1.337% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,713,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $607.86 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $464.67 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 49,900,089 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 60,321,170 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 427,103,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 537,325,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,348,494 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 6,414,562 shares during the same period.