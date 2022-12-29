ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] is -34.10% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] gained 7.47% on the last trading session, reaching $4.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 28, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces Susan Altschuller on FMLA Leave; Interim CFO Appointed.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Susan Altschuller, PhD, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), is on leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and will not continue employment with ImmunoGen at the conclusion of her leave. Dr. Altschuller’s leave is unrelated to the Company’s financial or business performance.

Renee Lentini, Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer, has been appointed interim CFO while the Company engages in a search for Dr. Altschuller’s permanent replacement. Since joining ImmunoGen in 2004, Ms. Lentini has held positions of increasing responsibility with the Company’s finance organization, including oversight for global accounting, tax, and treasury.

ImmunoGen Inc. represents 253.51 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.08 billion with the latest information. IMGN stock price has been found in the range of $4.55 to $4.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, IMGN reached a trading volume of 3458559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for IMGN stock

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.52. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.35 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.37, while it was recorded at 4.70 for the last single week of trading, and 5.00 for the last 200 days.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]

There are presently around $973 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,445,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.31 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.41 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 23,485,458 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 20,895,171 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,534,542 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,915,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,175,298 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,801,341 shares during the same period.