Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] Revenue clocked in at $1.89 billion, up 7.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MOMO] closed the trading session at $8.54 on 12/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.525, while the highest price level was $9.10. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Hello Group Inc. Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2022.

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (“Hello Group” or the “Company”), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.45 percent and weekly performance of 2.77 percent. The stock has been moved at 65.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 74.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 75.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, MOMO reached to a volume of 3404162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOMO shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hello Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hello Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13.60, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on MOMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hello Group Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOMO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

MOMO stock trade performance evaluation

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, MOMO shares gained by 74.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.03, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.38 for the last 200 days.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.57 and a Gross Margin at +41.80. Hello Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.14.

Hello Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hello Group Inc. [MOMO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOMO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hello Group Inc. go to 4.22%.

Hello Group Inc. [MOMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $829 million, or 70.20% of MOMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOMO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 10,111,698, which is approximately -7.674% of the company’s market cap and around 3.16% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 9,690,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.76 million in MOMO stocks shares; and ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, currently with $72.03 million in MOMO stock with ownership of nearly 68.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

57 institutional holders increased their position in Hello Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MOMO] by around 13,439,342 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 10,662,401 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 72,980,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,082,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOMO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,069,958 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,546 shares during the same period.