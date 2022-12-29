Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain 16.47% so far this year. What now?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] traded at a low on 12/28/22, posting a -0.52 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $84.57. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Gilead to Acquire All Remaining Rights to Potential First-in-Class Immunotherapy GS-1811 From Jounce Therapeutics.

— Agreement Covers Buyout of Remaining Financial Obligations for Anti-CCR8 Antibody in Development as a Potential Treatment for Solid Tumors –.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE) amended their existing license agreement for GS-1811 (formerly JTX-1811), enabling Gilead to buy out remaining contingent payments potentially due under the license agreement executed in August 2020. As part of the transaction, certain operational obligations of the parties related to GS-1811, an anti-CCR8 antibody, set forth in the license agreement have also been terminated. Gilead will acquire certain related intellectual property, including all outstanding rights of Jounce to GS-1811, pursuant to the transaction agreement. GS-1811, a potentially first-in-class immunotherapy, is designed to selectively deplete immunosuppressive tumor-infiltrating T regulatory cells in the tumor microenvironment and is currently in Phase 1 clinical development as a possible treatment for patients with solid tumors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3255713 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gilead Sciences Inc. stands at 1.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.92%.

The market cap for GILD stock reached $106.73 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 1.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 3255713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $84.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $76, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GILD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 76 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.24. With this latest performance, GILD shares dropped by -0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.02, while it was recorded at 84.98 for the last single week of trading, and 67.31 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 2.23%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $85,154 million, or 83.00% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 128,460,733, which is approximately 1.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 112,087,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.48 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.01 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 2.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

840 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 46,919,934 shares. Additionally, 654 investors decreased positions by around 37,798,728 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 922,191,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,006,910,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,228,479 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,599,338 shares during the same period.