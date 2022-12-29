For Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS], Analyst sees a rise to $5. What next?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -10.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.18%. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Genius Brands Grows ‘Stan Lee’ Business for Centennial Celebration.

“Stan Lee” Documentary to Premiere on Disney+ in 2023.

Stan Lee Online Store Launches, Featuring a Branded Product Collection.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock dropped by -58.09%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $149.35 million, with 317.28 million shares outstanding and 295.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 4461190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.18. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.38 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6509, while it was recorded at 0.5166 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7343 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15 million, or 10.50% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,098,090, which is approximately 7.904% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,818,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 million in GNUS stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.43 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -41.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 2,205,645 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,673,217 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 24,500,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,379,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,692 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,885 shares during the same period.