For Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] traded at a low on 12/28/22, posting a -9.23 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.14. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Futu Announces Proposed Dual Primary Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Company has received a letter of in-principle approval of its listing application from the SEHK on December 21, 2022 (Hong Kong Time) for the dual primary listing of the Shares on the Main Board of the SEHK. The listing document relating to the proposed dual primary listing of the Shares by way of introduction on the Main Board of the SEHK (the “Listing Document”) has been published on the website of the SEHK on December 22, 2022 (Hong Kong Time). Subject to the final listing approval from the SEHK, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on December 30, 2022 (Hong Kong Time) under the stock code “3588.” The Shares will be traded in board lots of 100 Shares. Upon the dual primary listing on the Main Board of the SEHK, the Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2948661 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Futu Holdings Limited stands at 5.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.42%.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $8.80 billion, with 140.61 million shares outstanding and 81.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 2948661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $64.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $55 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Futu Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $46, while CLSA kept a Underperform rating on FUTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.52.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.70. With this latest performance, FUTU shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.07 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.44, while it was recorded at 61.74 for the last single week of trading, and 42.95 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.66. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25.

Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 9.03%.

There are presently around $1,753 million, or 35.40% of FUTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 4,160,002, which is approximately -9.272% of the company’s market cap and around 8.15% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 3,777,922 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.65 million in FUTU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $164.9 million in FUTU stock with ownership of nearly 4.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Futu Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:FUTU] by around 5,035,433 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 4,686,808 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 20,436,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,158,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUTU stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,166,471 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 997,707 shares during the same period.