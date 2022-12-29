For Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY], Analyst sees a drop to $19. What next?

Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE: ALLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.68% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.17%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Ally Financial schedules release of fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results for Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company’s performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally’s Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html). To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd3ab0a9025b45ad871d83f9cfab7ec5. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

Over the last 12 months, ALLY stock dropped by -50.90%. The one-year Ally Financial Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.41. The average equity rating for ALLY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.89 billion, with 308.22 million shares outstanding and 296.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.27M shares, ALLY stock reached a trading volume of 3040301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLY shares is $32.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Ally Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ally Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on ALLY stock. On October 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLY shares from 40 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ally Financial Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLY in the course of the last twelve months was 3.59.

ALLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.17. With this latest performance, ALLY shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.13 for Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.01, while it was recorded at 23.73 for the last single week of trading, and 34.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ally Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.76. Ally Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.67.

ALLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ally Financial Inc. go to -10.40%.

Ally Financial Inc. [ALLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,459 million, or 94.90% of ALLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,384,251, which is approximately -5.432% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 30,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.6 million in ALLY stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $630.25 million in ALLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ally Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Ally Financial Inc. [NYSE:ALLY] by around 13,921,659 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 25,325,746 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 235,374,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,621,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLY stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,531,846 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 5,920,954 shares during the same period.