Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is 46.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] loss -2.61% on the last trading session, reaching $267.38 price per share at the time. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Enphase Energy Expands IQ8 Microinverter Deployments in Colorado.

Residential solar deployments in Colorado are growing steadily year-over-year and are expected to reach more than 112 MW by the end of 2022, according to the most recent U.S. Solar Market Insight report from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association. Additionally, deployments of residential battery capacity in Colorado are expected to grow seven-fold by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Enphase Energy Inc. represents 135.63 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $36.95 billion with the latest information. ENPH stock price has been found in the range of $262.52 to $273.09.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 2890863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $321.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $365, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ENPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 16.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 59.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 67.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -14.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 299.18, while it was recorded at 290.37 for the last single week of trading, and 243.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.97 and a Gross Margin at +40.12. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.87.

Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enphase Energy Inc. go to 38.10%.

There are presently around $27,382 million, or 81.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,387,471, which is approximately 2.338% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,173,313 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.79 billion in ENPH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.4 billion in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 2.099% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 476 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 17,385,152 shares. Additionally, 397 investors decreased positions by around 30,094,129 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 54,928,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,407,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,804,232 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,463 shares during the same period.