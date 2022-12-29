DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.46%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that DocuSign To Participate in Upcoming Investor Events.

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Chief Financial Officer, Cynthia Gaylor, is scheduled to participate in the following investor events.

Evercore ISI ‘Off To A Running Start’ (Virtual) Bus TourWednesday, January 4, 2023 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00 p.m. EST).

Over the last 12 months, DOCU stock dropped by -65.37%. The one-year DocuSign Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.18. The average equity rating for DOCU stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.68 billion, with 201.39 million shares outstanding and 197.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.89M shares, DOCU stock reached a trading volume of 3357120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $60.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOCU shares from 73 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 27.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

DOCU Stock Performance Analysis:

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.46. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.93 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.42, while it was recorded at 53.98 for the last single week of trading, and 66.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DocuSign Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

DOCU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,190 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,481,405, which is approximately 1.137% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,838,382 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.71 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $456.31 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 0.394% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 17,404,869 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 16,095,024 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 121,702,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,202,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,793,675 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112,103 shares during the same period.