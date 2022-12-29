Credit Suisse lifts Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.58 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Rocket Lab Reschedules First U.S. Launch for January 2023, Provides Update on Effect to Prior Q4 Guidance.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab”), a leading launch and space systems company, has today announced the launch window for its first Electron mission from U.S. soil has been rescheduled to January 2023.

The move of the planned launch window from December 2022 to early 2023 was driven by weather and the additional time that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) at Wallops and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required to complete essential regulatory documentation for launch. The delay in documentation left only two days in the originally scheduled 14-day launch window and both of those final remaining days were unsuitable for launch due to bad weather. The Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport within NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility is now closed for launch activity for the remainder of the December due to holiday airspace restrictions, preventing further launch attempts in 2022. Now scheduled for January, the mission will still take place from Virginia.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock is now -70.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RKLB Stock saw the intraday high of $3.69 and lowest of $3.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.47, which means current price is +2.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3207296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, RKLB shares dropped by -10.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 3.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.29 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $967 million, or 60.50% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 65,165,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $233.29 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $77.07 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.838% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 16,184,210 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 24,185,811 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 229,735,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,105,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,168 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 9,313,093 shares during the same period.