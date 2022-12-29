CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Stock trading around $15.97 per share: What’s Next?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.25%. The company report on December 27, 2022 that The World’s First LNG Tractor Is Making the Energy Independent Farm a Reality.

At its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, CNH Industrial debuted the world’s first LNG tractor – the New Holland T7 Methane Power LNG. This pre-production prototype brings our customers more than just performance benefits. It is the final step to completing a circular energy independent farm.

To bring this latest development to life, we partnered with Bennamann, a UK-based expert in solutions to capture and repurpose fugitive methane emissions for energy use. Their multi-patented approach prevents methane from entering the atmosphere by ultimately converting it into Liquefied Fugitive Methane (LFM) for use as a ‘better than zero carbon’ biofuel.

Over the last 12 months, CNHI stock dropped by -5.41%. The one-year CNH Industrial N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.28. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.49 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.27M shares, CNHI stock reached a trading volume of 3107520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.42 to $12.14, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 74.37.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.25. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 1.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.87, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,637 million, or 51.12% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.42 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $676.05 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,844,971 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 37,036,752 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 461,972,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 540,853,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,472 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 9,669,015 shares during the same period.