Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Is Currently -6.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] loss -6.77% or -0.42 points to close at $5.78 with a heavy trading volume of 5030693 shares. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Chimera Announces Leadership Changes to Strengthen Business Performance and to Position Company to Navigate Changing Market Dynamics.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Phillip J. Kardis II Appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Choudhary A. Yarlagadda, President, Chief Operating Officer and Director, and Dan Thakkar, Chief Risk Officer, Appointed Co-Chief Investment Officers.

It opened the trading session at $6.19, the shares rose to $6.23 and dropped to $5.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CIM points out that the company has recorded -34.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, CIM reached to a volume of 5030693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.07.

Trading performance analysis for CIM stock

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.09. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -11.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.65 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 6.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.55 for the last 200 days.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +130.71 and a Gross Margin at +93.24. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]

There are presently around $668 million, or 51.60% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,124,019, which is approximately -0.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,940,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.48 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $100.18 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chimera Investment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 7,785,112 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 8,050,683 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 99,783,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,619,140 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,862,820 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,836,638 shares during the same period.