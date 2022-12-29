Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $55

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price plunged by -4.22 percent to reach at -$1.76. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Caesars Entertainment Unveils $5 Million “Emperor Package” including five nights in the Nobu Sky Villa at Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace with Superior Views and Access to Events and Experiences During Race Weekend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Offering the ultimate race viewing experience for the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX, Caesars Entertainment is taking it to a whole new level with the “Emperor Package.” The extravagant package is a one-of-a-kind, $5 million VIP offering unlike anything else. Promising the most curated experience during the inaugural race weekend, this impressive package includes the most luxe collection of amenities along with five-night accommodations in the award-winning Nobu Sky Villa inside Nobu Hotel at Caesars Palace. With its sweeping views of the racetrack and sitting in the heart of the Grand Prix™ straight away, the villa’s terrace provides unparalleled views of the action.

For photo of the Nobu Hotel Sky Villa, please click here.

A sum of 2943523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.15M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $41.93 and dropped to a low of $39.89 until finishing in the latest session at $39.99.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.69. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.21. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.39, while it was recorded at 42.47 for the last single week of trading, and 49.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,174 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $835.69 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $765.42 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 21,584,982 shares. Additionally, 224 investors decreased positions by around 25,485,305 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 157,321,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,391,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431,860 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,724 shares during the same period.