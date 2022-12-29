Brookfield Corporation [BN] fell -36.83% so far this year. What now?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] slipped around -0.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $31.07 at the close of the session, down -1.37%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Conversion of its Series 30 and Series 48 Preferred Shares.

Brookfield Corporation stock is now -36.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BN Stock saw the intraday high of $31.92 and lowest of $31.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.88, which means current price is +1.75% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 3310053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $46.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.05.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, BN shares dropped by -15.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.83 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.10, while it was recorded at 31.36 for the last single week of trading, and 46.64 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.76 and a Gross Margin at +32.62. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to -11.47%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

There are presently around $31,149 million, or 73.00% of BN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BN stocks are: BROOKFIELD CORP /ON/ with ownership of 130,336,513, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.90% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 96,913,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 billion in BN stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $1.93 billion in BN stock with ownership of nearly 22.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookfield Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Brookfield Corporation [NYSE:BN] by around 34,197,185 shares. Additionally, 321 investors decreased positions by around 24,275,937 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 944,066,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,002,539,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BN stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,877,001 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,645,439 shares during the same period.