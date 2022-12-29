Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] Revenue clocked in at $69.82 million, down -93.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ: ARBK] price surged by 36.29 percent to reach at $0.19. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Transformational Strategic Transaction with Galaxy.

Announcement of Transformational Strategic Transactions with Galaxy Digital Holdings, Ltd.

● Argo’s subsidiary to sell its Helios facility to Galaxy for $65 million (£54 million) and refinance asset-backed loans with a new $35 million (£29 million) loan with Galaxy.

A sum of 4478501 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 397.77K shares. Argo Blockchain plc shares reached a high of $0.7339 and dropped to a low of $0.5421 until finishing in the latest session at $0.73.

The one-year ARBK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.13. The average equity rating for ARBK stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARBK shares is $1.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARBK stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Argo Blockchain plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Argo Blockchain plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ARBK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Argo Blockchain plc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARBK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21.

ARBK Stock Performance Analysis:

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.56. With this latest performance, ARBK shares dropped by -8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARBK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9770, while it was recorded at 0.5051 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6806 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Argo Blockchain plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.99 and a Gross Margin at +69.59. Argo Blockchain plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.46.

Return on Total Capital for ARBK is now 29.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.79. Additionally, ARBK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] managed to generate an average of $788,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.

Argo Blockchain plc [ARBK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.96% of ARBK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARBK stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 518,774, which is approximately 32.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, holding 75,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55000.0 in ARBK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28000.0 in ARBK stock with ownership of nearly 3.487% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Argo Blockchain plc [NASDAQ:ARBK] by around 177,251 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 197,805 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 488,595 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 863,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARBK stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,750 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 48,049 shares during the same period.