Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Is Currently -2.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $83.49 on 12/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.83, while the highest price level was $84.93. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Airbnb to Participate at Web Summit.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Office, Nathan Blecharczyk, will speak at the Web Summit Technology Conference held in Lisbon on Thursday, November 3, beginning at 16:40pm CET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://youtu.be/vGsj1fwkZnI.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.85 percent and weekly performance of -2.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -14.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.11M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 3977511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $130.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, ABNB shares dropped by -14.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.21, while it was recorded at 85.66 for the last single week of trading, and 117.77 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 20.10%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,051 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,260,539, which is approximately 10.212% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,929,538 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.58 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.53 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 9.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 24,774,219 shares. Additionally, 434 investors decreased positions by around 28,709,799 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 198,658,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,142,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,474,612 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,854,178 shares during the same period.