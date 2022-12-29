8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ: EGHT] jumped around 0.02 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.15 at the close of the session, up 0.48%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that 8×8 Named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide.

8×8 Recognized as a Leader for the Eleventh Year in a Row.

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide1. This is the eleventh consecutive year 8×8 has been recognized as a Leader in this report.

8×8 Inc. stock is now -75.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGHT Stock saw the intraday high of $4.175 and lowest of $4.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.92, which means current price is +44.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, EGHT reached a trading volume of 2855973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGHT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has EGHT stock performed recently?

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, EGHT shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 6.13 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.64 and a Gross Margin at +60.71. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -102.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.08.

8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]

There are presently around $497 million, or 99.04% of EGHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,743,621, which is approximately 6.776% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,220,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.77 million in EGHT stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $59.11 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 0.356% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NASDAQ:EGHT] by around 16,871,473 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,728,244 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 91,096,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,696,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,150,621 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 4,265,527 shares during the same period.