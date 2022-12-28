Wolfe Research lifts The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] jumped around 1.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $153.95 at the close of the session, up 0.87%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that P&G to Webcast Discussion of Second Quarter 2022/23 Earnings Results on January 19.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its second quarter earnings results on January 19, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

The Procter & Gamble Company stock is now -5.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PG Stock saw the intraday high of $154.32 and lowest of $152.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 165.35, which means current price is +26.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.82M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 4212810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $148.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on PG stock. On March 30, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PG shares from 181 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 78.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.06 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.26, while it was recorded at 152.21 for the last single week of trading, and 144.52 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 4.90%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $235,172 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 224,570,227, which is approximately 0.988% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 161,904,833 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.93 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.13 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,587 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 36,347,321 shares. Additionally, 1,361 investors decreased positions by around 60,667,180 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 1,430,575,602 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,527,590,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,814,199 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 7,202,709 shares during the same period.