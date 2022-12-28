why The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.07

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $82.77 during the day while it closed the day at $82.22. The company report on December 16, 2022 that Schwab Asset Management Announces Zero Capital Gains Distributions for Schwab ETFs for 2022.

Schwab Asset Management, the asset management arm of The Charles Schwab Corporation and the fifth largest provider of ETFs with more than $260 billion in assets1, announced today there will be no capital gains distributions for the 2022 tax year by any of the 29 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the Schwab ETF family.

“Schwab Asset Management has a legacy of lowering fees for investors,” said David Botset, Managing Director, Head of Equity Product Management and Innovation, Schwab Asset Management. “Our focus on helping investors extends to our ability to deliver tax efficiency in different market environments, and we’re proud to have done that again this year.”.

The Charles Schwab Corporation stock has also gained 5.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SCHW stock has inclined by 14.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 28.13% and lost -2.24% year-on date.

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $151.66 billion, with 1.89 billion shares outstanding and 1.69 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 5319845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $93.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.04.

SCHW stock trade performance evaluation

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.06. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.61 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.11, while it was recorded at 81.12 for the last single week of trading, and 73.02 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.20. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 22.00%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $130,054 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,877,884, which is approximately -11.19% of the company’s market cap and around 6.73% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,437,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.23 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.46 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly -4.154% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 807 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 93,436,827 shares. Additionally, 611 investors decreased positions by around 102,337,848 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 1,386,002,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,581,777,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,182,069 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 6,261,332 shares during the same period.