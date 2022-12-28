why 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $80.00

180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ: ATNF] jumped around 0.71 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.95 at the close of the session, up 57.26%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces Closing of $6 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

The gross proceeds from the offering are approximately $6 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for research and development expenses and general corporate purposes, including the preparation of a marketing authorization application for Dupuytren’s contracture in the UK and legal expenses.

180 Life Sciences Corp. stock is now -97.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATNF Stock saw the intraday high of $2.3699 and lowest of $1.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 84.00, which means current price is +65.25% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 599.97K shares, ATNF reached a trading volume of 51702382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNF shares is $80.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for 180 Life Sciences Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 180 Life Sciences Corp. is set at 1.52 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has ATNF stock performed recently?

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.42. With this latest performance, ATNF shares dropped by -78.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.92 for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.4314, while it was recorded at 1.8220 for the last single week of trading, and 21.8198 for the last 200 days.

180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.53.

180 Life Sciences Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for 180 Life Sciences Corp. [ATNF]

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.30% of ATNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNF stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 195,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 54,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in ATNF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36000.0 in ATNF stock with ownership of nearly -0.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. [NASDAQ:ATNF] by around 198,632 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 12,076 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 98,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNF stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,558 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,881 shares during the same period.