Wall Street Analyst Resumed Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] traded at a low on 12/27/22, posting a -6.58 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.42. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Multi-Center Research Study Illustrates How OGM Can Potentially Result in More Patients Qualifying for Treatments in Leukemia.

Researchers from eight research institutes recommend OGM as first-line analysis for AML due to its ability to perform better and cost less than analysis with karyotyping, FISH, and CMA.

OGM identified pathogenic variants in 12% of cases that altered ELN risk-level or identified eligibility for clinical trials.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5141653 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at 7.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.13%.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $438.24 million, with 296.92 million shares outstanding and 291.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.58M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 5141653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $7.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.94. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -36.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.76 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1414, while it was recorded at 1.5560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0349 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $114 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.36 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.46 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 4,017,521 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,334,735 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 69,663,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,015,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 696,451 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,074 shares during the same period.