Wall Street Analyst Initiated Arrival [ARVL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -8.81%. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Arrival Announces Mr. F. Peter Cuneo Appointed as Interim CEO; Mr. Denis Sverdlov Appointed as Chairman of the Board; Departure of Mr. Avinash Rugoobur as President and Chief of Strategy; Mr. Rexford Tibbens Appointed as Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Operations Committee.

Mr. Cuneo stated, “I intend to bring the full depth of my experience to this operational role, ensuring that the Company executes on its next set of strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with Denis, the rest of the Board and our employees for the benefit of all Arrival’s stakeholders.”.

Arrival stock is now -97.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARVL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.179 and lowest of $0.1625 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.30, which means current price is +0.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.37M shares, ARVL reached a trading volume of 6630648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arrival [ARVL]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.21.

How has ARVL stock performed recently?

Arrival [ARVL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.20. With this latest performance, ARVL shares dropped by -51.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.63 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4517, while it was recorded at 0.1846 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4960 for the last 200 days.

Arrival [ARVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

Insider trade positions for Arrival [ARVL]

There are presently around $10 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,453,207, which is approximately -12.981% of the company’s market cap and around 64.26% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.87 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.55 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 7,518,064 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 27,426,853 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 24,318,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,263,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,916,373 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 17,965,913 shares during the same period.